STAR Sarawak sets Dec 23 for debate with Pandikar on MA63

KUCHING: State Reform Party (STAR) Sarawak has taken up the challenge of Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia by setting a time and venue for an open debate on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Its president Lina Soo said she had fixed Dec 23 for the debate to take place at Grand Continental Hotel here at 2pm.

She said she would send a letter on details about the time and venue for the debate to Pandikar by Poslaju, adding that the letter should reach Pandikar by tomorrow (Dec 5).

Speaking at a press conference here today, she said STAR Sarawak was the first political party to accept the offer of debate and the party would not withdraw its acceptance of challenge.

“I sent a letter dated Nov 29 to Pandikar to accept his challenge and this was reported by the press which constitutes a contractual relationship of ‘offer and acceptance’ that can only be fulfilled by performance,” she said.

Soo felt that it made no sense for Pandikar to deflect her acceptance by challenging Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to the debate.

“I am not withdrawing my acceptance which still stands. You (Pandikar) cannot transfer my acceptance to the chief minister of Sarawak. It is so ridiculous.

“He (Pandikar) cannot deflect or run away or transfer to another name, so I fix the time and venue. There will be a table and a chair with his name. Let him be a gentleman and not break his word.

“Whether he will be present or not, I will be there (Grand Continental Hotel) and we we welcome him to Sarawak,” she added.