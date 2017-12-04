‘Strong ties with both state, federal govts’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP), being a pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) party, has good and strong ties not only with the state government, but also with federal government.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King, who is also chairman of UPP Dudong branch, said this was proven when all the people’s elected representatives from UPP were invited to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak consider UPP as a part of the BN family.

“The people’s representatives from UPP are also given minor rural project fund (MRP) allocations for the benefit of their respective constituents,” Tiong spoke at the launch of UPP Dudong Outreach Programme in UPP Sibu Jaya Service Centre on Saturday.

Dudong UPP Women chief Connie Loh, event organising chairman Sobri Sandom and the party’s potential candidate for Lanang, Andrew Tiong were among those present at the function, which was run by UPP Dudong Bumiputera Committee.

On UPP’s good relationship with the government, Tiong said this had enabled the implementation of various government projects and programmes slated for the people, including those in Sibu Jaya.

He added that although only three years old, UPP has been receiving strong support from the people, which was proven during the last state election where five UPP candidates won the seats that they contested for.

“UPP has successfully become a healthy, mature political platform and is well-accepted by the people. I am pleased with the dynamics and also the positive development that UPP has enjoyed over the past three years.”

Tiong was also aware of the ‘current borderless world, in tandem with the rapid pace of globalisation’.

“Nevertheless, UPP will continue to follow the current time relevantly and to shoulder the aspirations of the people and the nation.

“UPP will truly endeavour to ensure smooth implementation of the programmes and projects, especially those slated for the rural areas.”

Touching on UPP Dudong’s outreach programme, Tiong who is also chairman of Sibu Municipal Council said it was meant to open the opportunity for the people to interact with UPP members and at the same time, those who attended could also highlight their proposals, ideas and also problems to the party.

“Hopefully this programme would be able to bring about discussions towards solving any problem collectively,” he added.