Tasik Biru assemblyman joins bikers in social work at village

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BAU: Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep yesterday joined big bikers from Tikuan Bikers Club for a social programme at Kampung Skiat Baru, where they gave a new coat of painting on the village’s St Thomas Apostle Chapel.

Henry also approved minor rural project (MRP) grants of RM10,000 for tiling works on the chapel hall, and RM3,000 for a Christmas gathering to be held there.

In his speech, Henry commended the bikers in doing social work for the village.

“At least, the chapel now looks new with a fresh coat of paint and ready for the Christmas celebration,” he said.

Nonetheless, Henry advised the bikers to abide by traffic laws when riding and also to adopt a ‘safety first’ attitude.

Kampung Skiat Baru headman Lia Jakup and the church committee chairman Christopher Nodim Niyat thanked the Tikuan – which means ‘hornbill’ in Bidayuh-Jagoi dialect – bikers for doing the social work there.

Also present were the bikers club chairman Neglen Ratep and vice-chairman Simon Kuek Nokep.