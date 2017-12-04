Two die in separate road crashes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two men were killed in separate road accidents over the weekend along Jalan Kuching-Serian and Jalan Puncak Borneo here.

The first incident happened around 11.20pm on Saturday when a motorcycle carrying two persons crashed into a guardrail along Mile 8 Jalan Kuching-Serian.

The rider, 27-year-old Randy Maxclien Busang of Kampung Triboh, was pronounced dead at the scene while his pillion rider, aged 23, was badly injured and admitted into Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

It is learned that Randy, who recently graduated as a welder and worked in Demak Laut, had accepted an offer to work as an off-shore welder next year.

The second fatal accident, meanwhile, involved a pedestrian who was knocked down by an unknown vehicle near a Chinese cemetery at Mile 14 Jalan Puncak Borneo early yesterday.

The victim, Anthony Bateh Gu, 27, died of serious head injuries in the 6.30am hit-and-run incident.

He is believed to have been crossing the road towards the cemetery when he was knocked down.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said that the bodies were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Both cases have been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added.