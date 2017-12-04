UPP certain Najib, Zahid discussed possibility of fielding BN direct candidates

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) top brass are certain that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had discussed the possibility of Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidates being fielded in the coming general election with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi before this.

On Sunday, Zahid had reportedly revealed to a Bahasa Malaysia national daily that there is a possibility for BN to field direct BN candidates in the coming general election to solve seat tussles between BN component parties.

However, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian when asked to comment on the subject yesterday believed that what Zahid had said was ‘mere talk’ as under the BN principle, only candidates from BN component parties could contest under the BN ticket in any election and they must be agreed by the BN Supreme Council.

In response, UPP secretary-general George Lo said such statement by Dr Sim was uncalled for and highly disrespectful to the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, he believed that the Zahid would have discussed the BN direct candidate issue with the Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak before making statement.

Apart from that, Lo also commented that UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and himself had met with the Najib recently at the prime minister’s request.

“Dr Sim is aware of our meeting as he was waiting outside to see the Prime Minister when we came out of the Prime Minister’s office at the time. From our meeting, we have every confidence that the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) have the wisdom to make a decision that will ensure maximum victory for BN by placing the interests of the coalition ahead of individuals,” he added.

Lo also commented that with SUPP making strident demands that they must have seven seats and not one less is reminiscent of the same demand for 20 seats and not one seat less in the last Sarawak state election.

Nevertheless, as the recent State election has shown, Lo believed that the BN leadership will make a decision for BN and not for individuals and that decision will be based on winnability of each candidate and not the archaic historical claim of a party.

Meanwhile, when contacted, UPP youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa said: “The most important is the BN candidates must be winnable as what Tok Nan (former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) had said during the last state election. It must be inclusive.”

In responding to Dr Sim who said that Zahid’s comment on direct BN candidacy must not be counted since he is not the Malaysian premier, Rayong believed Zahid had the clearance to make the statement.

“No deputy would simply say important and sensitive things without the green light or clearance from his or her boss.”