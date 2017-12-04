Youths must have spirit of volunteerism – Anyi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LONG LAMA, Baram: The spirit of volunteerism should be instilled in today’s youths towards grooming them into becoming members of a caring society.

Baram MP Anyi Ngau, who stated this, hoped that programmes such as those designed by National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) could help in this respect.

“Volunteerism can help to produce a caring society that is committed to helping their community,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony of Volunteer Programme Touch Point Cabinet Away Day (CAD 2017) run by Youth and Sports Ministry Training Institute (ILKBS) at Dewan SJKC Kee Tee here on Saturday.

Anyi emphasised that that programmes designed through skills institutions like IKBN are part of the government’s efforts to help the local community, including those in rural areas.

“The programme focuses on the skills aspect and indirectly provides useful input to the community, especially youths in Long Lama, and area development at a more encouraging stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, IKBN Miri deputy director Zainal Abidin Nordin said RM2 million had been allocated for all ILKBS to implement the first and second series of the volunteer programme.

“This programme has been held at eight locations since Oct 28 with the last location being Long Lama in Baram (on Dec 2) where the closing ceremony took place.

“The implementation of the programme is a collaborative effort involving local youths in collaboration with the Miri Division Youth and Sports Office and other youth associations in the area,” he added.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau was also present at the ceremony.