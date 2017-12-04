Zahid urges bikers to improve image, public perception

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERDANG: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged motorcyclists to be more disciplined on the road to change the public perception that they are the main cause of road accidents.

An active motorcyclist for the past 40 years, the Deputy Prime Minister said he was once accused of being a major cause of road accidents, since he was also part of the group.

“I and my fellow motorcyclists will prove to the public that we do not contribute to the high percentage of road accidents,” he said when launching the ‘Gegar Anak Seni dan Bikers 2017’ programme at the Malaysia Agricultural Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here, yesterday.

The programme, organised by Koperasi Seniman Kuala Lumpur Berhad and the Federation of RXS RXK RXZ Motoring Clubs Malaysia, gathered about 10,000 motorcyclists, far exceeding the target of 5,000.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the government was very concerned about road accidents and had made various efforts to reduce them, including by upgrading the Traffic Police Unit.

The Traffic Police Unit, which was parked under the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) was upgraded into the Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) last year.

“The upgrading of the unit into a department shows the government’s commitment to reduce the rate of road accidents, especially those involving motorcycles.”

He plans to put all motorcycle associations under one umbrella namely, the Federation of Motoring Associations Malaysia (GP Moto Malaysia), early next year and hopes that 20,000 motorcyclists would gather. — Bernama