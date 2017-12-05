22 arrested for alleged illegal gambling activities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-two people, including a teenage girl, were arrested by police last Saturday for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Ramli Din said those arrested comprised 21 women and one man, all of whom are locals, aged between 15 and 42 years old.

Speaking to reporters at the state police headquarters here yesterday, Ramli said the suspects were picked up from nine different premises in Inanam, Karamunsing and Tanjung Aru.

“Those arrested were found selling black market 4-digit lottery tickets and many were operating from within the sundry shops,” he disclosed, adding that all 22 have been remanded until December 6 to facilitate investigations into the case under Section 4A(a) and Section 9 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The operation code-named Ops Dadu, was conducted from 5 pm to 8 pm and the raiding team also seized a total of RM8,676 in cash, several handphones, 73 betting slips and printers among other items.

Ramli added that Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel also took part in the operation and when asked why the agency was included, he responded saying that it was so that they (MACC) can see for themselves how the police conduct their operations.