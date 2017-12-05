6-year-old boy finally obtains citizenship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Young Christopher Lau was all smiles when he finally could call himself a Malaysia citizen after enduring years without a legit citizenship since he was born six years ago.

“He was born before his mother who was a Chinese national and I managed to get our marriage application and the legit documentation done. Since then, because he had a red birth certificate he had been refused a lot of rights including travelling abroad.

“Fortunately, thanks to Datuk Lee Kim Shin (Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, his application has been approved, which is great news to us,” said Christopher’s father David Lau.

David received the letter of approval last month. He made a made a trip to meet Lee yesterday to specially express his gratitude and appreciation for Lee’s assistance.

The father of three revealed that his initial application was rejected due to certain factors. Hence, he sought Lee’s assistance to appeal early this year.

“What makes me more happy is that Christopher is able to apply for primary school next year,” Lau said.

Meanwhile, Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said 26 applications for birth certificate and MyKad are currently waiting for approval.

“Among them are applications for children who were born without proper documentation and parents’ marriage certificate. There are also adults who do not have birth certificate and MyKad which could be a real problem for education and getting proper job,” said Lee.