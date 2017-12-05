62 species of dragonflies found in Imbak Canyon, Danum Valley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty-two species of dragonflies were found in Imbak Canyon and Danum Valley during the recent Yayasan Sabah Batu Timbang Scientific Expidition, where some of it are endemic to Sabah.

One of participants of the expedition, Dr Choong Chee Yen, said one particular species, Telosticta Janeus can only be found in Imbak Canyon and Danum Valley.

“According to the previous research on this area, there are 68 species of dragonflies recorded but during this recent trip I only managed to identify 62. This is due to limited time, but from my observation the population of dragonflies there are healthy,” he said.

According to Choong, there is a need to do more studies on dragonflies in the particular area to record as many number of species living there, in order to gain a better information of populations.

“There is also a need to know if the Telosticta Janeus can live in the other parts of forest in Sabah,” he said.