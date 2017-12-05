Appropriate focus on bribe giver — DPM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said appropriate focus on the aspects of investigation and prosecution should be given to bribe givers just like those given to the receivers in order to eradicate such crimes.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said that bribery appeared to have been ‘overlooked’ when many of the perpetrators of the crime were not charged and punished.

He said it was unfair if the investigation, prosecution and punishment were only carried out on the bribe takers because there were instances when the reports were made by the giver on the receiver as they were dissatisfied on the return expected.

“We should have a balanced opinion on the giver and receiver. We also frequently see that the bribe receivers are linked to the public sector or government officials who are charged after an investigation is carried out and punishment meted,” he said when officiating the Millenials Empowerment Summit 2017 here yesterday.

The Millenials Empowerment Summit (MES), with the theme “Nation Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security”, is a platform for the Foreign Students Presidential Council Bureau to meet and carry out networking between the local and foreign millenial groups and the national leadership besides discussing contemporary issues in the nation building process.

The summit was being held in conjunction with the 2017 Umno general assembly which begins today and ends on Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid said the government supported the proposal by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to look at the involvement of the private sector, corporate bodies and individuals especially entrepreneurs who tried to offer bribes to facilitate their business transactions with government agencies and departments.

Ahmad Zahid, who is carrying out the duties of the Umno deputy president, wanted the authorities to initiate prosecution and take action on specific cases based on the outcome of investigations including through intelligent information and not purely on reports.

“Do not only listen to ‘hear-say’ or any report on the media or online media as well as the allegations hurled which prompted action to be taken,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged the corporate bodies and private sector to take the Corruption Free Pledge as carried out by the ministries, agencies and government departments to eradicate such crimes.

He also praised the MACC on the role played by the commission to improve Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perception Index to 55th out of 176 countries last year. — Bernama