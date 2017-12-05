Banjarmasin buys two sophisticated road sweepers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Banjarmasin Municipal Government bought two road sweepers that claimed to be quite sophisticated at a price of about Rp3 billion each, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of the Environment Agency (DLH) Mukhyar, when welcomed the arrival of the two street sweepers at the City Hall yard yesterday, revealed that sweepers could suck up the dust and gravel waste in their path.

“Even the garbage can be sucked in the gutter, so this car is designed quite sophisticated with a digital system,” he said.

The procurement of the road sweeper whose body like a truck is budgeted at the 2017 revised budget of around Rp6 billion.

“The purchase was on the advice of the mayor and the deputy mayor to support the vision and mission of` Banjarmasin Baiman` (clean and comfortable), “said Mukhyar.

Besides, he continued, the existence of this road sweeper car is needed now to support the city to be always clean. Banjarmasin has won three cleanest city award Adipura Kirana in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“Our city entered late to have this type of car, because other cities, especially in Java, have long had,” he said.

According to him, this road sweeper car will be operated on the protocol streets, especially on Jalan A Yani and Lambung Mangkurat.

Deputy Mayor Hermansyah who witnessed the arrival of this road sweeper stated that these assets must be treated and managed properly, to survive for as long as possible.