Brothers drowned after car plunged from ferry into Sungai Liku river

MIRI: Two brothers were drowned after the car they were travelling in plunged from a ferry into Sungai Liku river, near Kuala Baram estate, here around 12.30pm today.

The two were identified as Gary Navel Wilson, 21 and Gabriel Brian Wilson, 23 from Kuching.

The vehicle – a Perodua Kancil that the two were travelling in was retrieved using a tow truck at 4.30pm but they were found missing.

Efforts to locate the brothers by the rescue divers from Lopeng Fire Station finally paid off when the body of Gary Navel’s was found at about 5pm, while Gabriel Brian’s body was retrieved around 5.25pm