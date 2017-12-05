Sarawak 

Brothers drowned after car plunged from ferry into Sungai Liku river

Jenifer Laeng, reporters@theborneopost.com

Personnel from Lopeng Fire Station carrying one of the bodies using a stretcher after they were retrieved from Sungai Liku today.

MIRI: Two brothers were drowned after the car they were travelling in plunged from a ferry into Sungai Liku river, near Kuala Baram estate, here around 12.30pm today.

The two were identified as Gary Navel Wilson, 21 and Gabriel Brian Wilson, 23 from Kuching.

The vehicle – a Perodua Kancil that the two were travelling in was retrieved using a tow truck at 4.30pm but they were found missing.

Efforts to locate the brothers by the rescue divers from Lopeng Fire Station finally paid off when the body of Gary Navel’s was found at about 5pm, while Gabriel Brian’s body was retrieved around 5.25pm

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.