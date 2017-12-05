Close aide explains Riot’s absence from function

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem could not attend the event organised Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) here yesterday as he had to rush to Kampung Triboh, Serian for the funeral of an Insititut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) student.

A close aide of Riot said this to deny talks of Riot was upset and had deliberately skipped attending the function.

“The minister spent about two hours with members of the family who included Kampung Triboh village chief Albert Moni Igang and the deceased’s uncle JPJ (Road Transport Department) Serian second in command Sylvester Chundang,” said the close aide.

He also explained the six-term Serian MP cosidered ILPs, which are skills learning centres under his ministry, as close to his heart and he has on parents and their children in Serian to consider ILPs due to high employability rate upon graduation.

The deceased was a student at ILP Samarahan, who died in a road accident few days ago.

“The student from Triboh was among scores of youths who took the challenge to go for industrial training, the minister could not help feeling down over his demise.

“Yesterday was the second time the minister came to pay his last respects for a student of an ILP The first time was last year when a Melaka ILP student from Kpg Koran was also killed in a road accident,” he said.

He said among those accompanying Riot were Social Security Organisation (Socso) board member Leong Pit Wee, Socso Serian manager Terence Tikok, Serian Labour Department and ghe minister’s special officers Awang Landon, Robert Dapan and Hillary Awan.

“The minister gave personal cash donation while those accompanying him passed the hat around to help with the funeral expenses,” said the close aide again.

Riot was scheduled to attend and speak at the at the launch of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4) Initiatives in Sarawak by the HRDF

It was officiated by Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais who came on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who was supposed to represent Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.