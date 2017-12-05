Dusun Lotud CD album launched

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: The first Dusun Lotud CD album, Pimbandak, was launched at the Linangkit Cultural Village here recently.

It was held at the Datuk Patrick Jilan Hall of the village. The hall was named after the late Datuk Patrick Jilan, former Sabah Parks Board of Trustees deputy chairman in recognition of his contribution to Dusun Lotud, also known as Suang Lotud, including founding the village.

The launch was officiated by the patron of the Sabah Lotud Youth Association (KLOSA), Datin Seri Hjh Juliah Salag who is wife of Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor who was present.

The CD contains 10 songs sung by four Lotud males, including KLOSA president Peter Lintar. Other singers are Andywind Tombung, Justine Celestine L and Jeffrin Ungkak S.

For the time being the CD is only on sale at the village in Selupuh.

At the same function, Hajiji also launched the Bojumbak Festival and KLOSA’s website.

Present were Deputy State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Johnson Tee in his capacity as honorary adviser to KLOSA; and Linangkit Cultural Village board chairperson Datin Alice Tee-Jilan.

Also present were Sabah Suang Lotud Association president Dato’ Freddie Sua, acting Tuaran district officer Sofian Nair and private secretary to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Jeffrey Teo.

Teo who represented Tangau, also presented Lotud musical instruments to five primary school from around the Tuaran District.