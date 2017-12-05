Electronic items worth RM1.16 mln disposed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The state police yesterday disposed of RM1.16 million worth of electronic items that were seized from 2006 to 2015.

State commissioner of police Datuk Ramli Din said also included were 491 chairs, four tables and RM19,860 in cash.

All the items were from cyber gambling cases in the state capital, Ramli told reporters at the Sabah police contingent headquarters in Kepayan here yesterday.

“The cases have been settled and we have received the court order to dispose of the evidence,” he said, adding the goods were from 96 investigation papers opened by the district police.

He said the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulation 2005 under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 identified electronic waste as e-waste and it had been listed as scheduled waste by the Department of Environment (DoE) as it was flammable, corrosive, reactive and also toxic to the environment.

“That is why we are disposing of the items through the e-waste method that is also in line the police force’s ‘Go Green PDRM’ agenda. We have appointed NCT Forwarding and Shipping Sdn Bhd which is registered with DoE to transport the goods to a licensed disposal centre in Shah Alam, Selangor,” he said, adding that the centre was being managed by T-Pot Electrical and Electronic Sdn Bhd.

According to Ramli, IPD Kota Kinabalu is the second district police station in Sabah to carry out the disposal of electric and electronic goods through the e-waste system. The Penampang district police had disposed of 686 units of computers and 60 slot machines worth about RM548,000.

Ramli stressed that Sabah police’s ‘war’ against cyber gambling is an ongoing one and deterrent action will be taken on all those involved in the illegal activity.

“PDRM will not compromise with any individuals or parties who are involved in this activity. Those found carrying out this activity face action under Section 4B of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which carries a fine of a minimum RM10,000 to a maximum of RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized as well as a jail term of not more than five years,” he said.

Meanwhile NCT Forwarding and Shipping manager Ng Vui Chuan said the items would be shipped to T-Pot Electrical and Electronic where the items would be dismantled and recycled.

Also present were State MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi, DoE Sabah deputy director John Anak Rampai, state PWD officer Alias Shamsudin, State CID chief Datuk Salehhudin Abdul Rahman and district police chief ACP M Chandra.