High Court rules SUPP owns Kampung Datu shop houses

SIBU: The Sibu High Court today ruled that the three shop house units in Kampung Datu belong to Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP).

The properties now house five SUPP branches which are SUPP Bukit Assek, SUPP Bawang Assan, SUPP Dudong, SUPP Pelawan and SUPP Nangka.

Judicial Commissioner Dean Wayne Daly in making the ruling, said SUPP had proven their case and that the properties belong to the party.

“The said properties are held by the defendant (Twinswood Sdn Bhd) on trust for SUPP,” he said.

Besides ordering the properties to be transferred to SUPP, Dean also ordered Twinswood to pay SUPP legal cost of RM100,000 for this case.

Dean also dismissed all counterclaims by Twinswood.

Present at the court were SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Chieng Buong Toon, Bawang Assan branch chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting and more than 20 other members of SUPP from the five branches.

Twinswood’s shareholder Penghulu Siek King Kuong was among those present.

SUPP were represented by defence counsel Sunny Si, Andin Linton Albert, Tonny Hii and Laura Kong, while Twinswood was represented by George Lo and Jonathan Tay.

In Dec 8, last year, the Court of Appeal in Kuching unanimously allowed the appeal by Twinswood against the default judgment obtained by three top leaders of SUPP over the ownership of three shop house units at Kampung Datu and ordered the case to go on trial at Sibu High Court.

Twinswood filed the appeal against a Sibu High Court decision on March 11 last year, when it dismissed the company’s application to set aside a default judgement with cost of RM5,000.

In Aug 24, 2015, the Kuching High Court ordered that the three shop house units at Kampung Datu Road to be transferred to SUPP in a default judgment obtained by the three SUPP leaders.

It was learnt that the property at Kampung Datu consisting of the three shophouse units titled as lots number 1291, 1292 and 1293 had been registered in the name of a private limited company Twinswood Sdn Bhd, with 50 shareholders since 1988.

These shareholders were previously SUPP members. SUPP filed a suit to claim the property from Twinswood on June 2, 2015 during their party’s anniversary celebration.