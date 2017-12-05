‘Kuching city drainage project progressing well’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The implementation of the RM8.5-million Kuching city drainage project, which kicked off last year, is expected to be completed by March next year.

According to Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) commission member Dato Wee Hong Seng, the project consists of three phases – Phase 1 was implemented last year, while Phase 2 took off in the middle of this year.

For Phase 3, he said it would commence next January and should reach completion in three months’ time.

“The implementation of Kuching city drainage project is aimed at mitigating and minimising flash floods in the main city area. So we hope that with the completion of Phase 3 by March 2018, we would no longer experience flash floods here,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Wee, who is also India Street Merchants Association president, disclosed that the flash flood issue affecting the city centre was nothing new – except that due to global climate change, the situation has become more aggravating, with frequent flash floods occurring after a downpour.

“So we have to do something to improve and upgrade the drainage so that we can provide a much better service to the people, as well as to visitors to this area, where there are many hotels and shopping complexes,” he said.

Wee also hoped that city folk, especially road users, bear with the inconveniences caused by the current construction activities in the area, especially near Padang Merdeka.

“We will monitor the progress of the project and we also advise the contractor to use metal slates/sheets to cover the uncovered drains during the ongoing construction period, to ease traffic flow especially during peak hours.”

Phase 3 of the project is the construction of a new outlet for storm water discharge at Jalan Masjid, Jalan Market and Lebuh Jawa, which would eventually lead to Sarawak River.

Meanwhile Wee, who is also Kuching Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry honorary deputy secretary, took a swipe at certain individuals who kept on criticising the local authorities without substantiating their accusations.

“They just want to make noise and raise complaints, but they are not doing anything to help. You can see for yourself – what have they done to improve Kuching city?

“On the other hand, we implement projects in the city for the betterment of the people; we are doing things transparently, including this project,” he stressed.