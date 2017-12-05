Man detained for attempt to smuggle in ecstasy pills

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A man has been apprehended by the Customs Department here after he allegedly attempted to smuggle in 10,196 pills believed to be ecstasy pills with an estimated street value of RM356,860.

According to Sabah Customs director Dato Hamzah Sundang at a press conference held yesterday, the 54-year-old man was arrested on November 28 at around noon at the Customs office at the post office branch near here.

Hamzah said the accused had gone to the Customs office to inquire about a package from Norway that had been declared to contain clothes (based on the delivery slip). The package was then scanned by a Customs officer at the post office branch.

“A suspicious image was found during the scan,” he explained.

Further checks found a package with a red bag inside. There was a secret compartment in the bag where there was a black package which contained coloured pills.

“Based on our initial investigation, we believe the coloured pills are ecstasy pills, which are a type of drug. We confiscated 10,196 pills, weighing about four kilograms and worth an estimated RM356,860 in the market,” he said.

Hamzah added that the 54-year-old suspect had been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence, if found guilty.

Hamzah said this was the first such case involving an attempt to smuggle drugs at the parcel division of the post office, handled by the department.

Members of the public with information on drug smuggling activities are encouraged to call 1-800-88-8855 to report.