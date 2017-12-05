PBB branches fully behind Abg Johari in reclaiming rights

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: As the son of the first governor of Sarawak and PBB president Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is resolute in defending the rights of the state as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan made this remark when speaking at the delegates meeting of PBB branches in northern Sarawak – Batu Danau, Bukit Kota, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari – on Saturday.

It was held at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas and was officiated by the Chief Minister.

Among those in attendance were PBB permanent chairman Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar who is also State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

“Upholding MA63 is in his blood – his father and the late Tun Jugah (Barieng) signed it,” Awang Tengah, who is also acting deputy president and Second Minister of Urban Development and Environment, said.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister’s seriousness in reclaiming the rights of Sarawak has been shown in the negotiations, by bringing the matter to the State Legislative Assembly and sending a team of legal experts to examine and bring back the original documents relating to MA63 from London.

“There is no doubt that he will steadfastly continue to pursue this matter and regain eroded state’s rights through negotiations,” he said.

At the delegates’ meeting, the northern branches unanimously resolved to give their full support to the leadership of Abang Johari as the chief minister to bring the state to greater heights and to defend its rights.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the Ba Kelalan branch, of which he is the chairman, said the branch stood firmly behind the chief minister.

“He is defending the state’s rights in MA63 not as an individual but as the chief minister of all Sarawakians, and we all fully support him,” he said.

PBB Bukit Sari deputy chairman councillor Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa echoed Sum’s views.

“Bukit Sari fully supports our party president and will work to ensure that he is not alone in this struggle,” he said.