Soon Koh leaves next course of action on court decision to Twinswood directors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said it is up to the directors of Twinswood Sdn Bhd to decide what they wish to do with regard to the Sibu High Court’s decision today.

Wong said he had been informed on the High Court’s order to have the three shop house units in Kampung Datu transferred to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central.

However, he said he would leave the decision to the directors of Twinswood, as he is only one of the ordinary shareholders of the company.

Nevertheless, Wong stated that the Court’s decision was contrary to the original wishes of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai.

“The mandate given to me by the late Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai all along had been to ensure that the property is preserved only for SUPP Sibu branch and that SUPP Sibu branch can use it indefinitely and that the property should never be transferred to SUPP Central,” he said in a press statement today.

Wong, who is Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Minister of Finance, had also pointed this out (mandate) in his testimony at the High Court last September.