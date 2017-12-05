Two party leaders sworn in as senators

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Two party leaders yesterday took their oath of office as senators in the Dewan Negara.

They are Datuk Paul Igai, senior vice-president of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Lee Tian Sing, vice-president of Melaka MCA. They were sworn in for a three-year term before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

Paul, 60, hails from Kapit, Sarawak, and holds a degree in business (transportation) from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.

He has wide experience in politics and was the political secretary to the Sarawak chief minister from 2002 to 2016.

Lee, 64, was a member of the Alor Gajah Municipal Council from 1991 to 2009.

He is also an advisor to selected houses of worship in Melaka. — Bernama