Woman commits suicide by jumping off KMC flat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: KMC Flats residents here were shocked when they saw a woman jumping off from the fifth floor balcony of Dalat Block situated along Jalan Ban Hock today.

The woman in her 60s, whose name was not revealed, leaped off from the balcony and landed on the ground floor of the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The incident was said to have occurred at around 8am today.

According to witnesses, the woman, who is not a resident, gained access to the fifth floor before jumping off the building.

Residents heard a loud sound and went to see what had happened. They were stunned to see a woman lying unconscious with a letter (suicide note) in her hand.

It was said that the letter stated her son’s contact number. The residents then called the number to notify the deceased’s son of the incident.

The body was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary for postmortem.