World Bank urges developing nations to customise strategies to reduce poverty

BANGI: Developing countries in East Asia need to continue customising strategies to reduce poverty as such plans have proven to be successful in the last 20 years, said World Bank Group Chief Economist for East Asia and Pacific, Dr Sudhir Shetty.

He said with these strategies in place, 40 per cent of the region’s population had moved out of extreme poverty, leaving only three per cent, or one in eight people, in the category.

Sudhir said in the Malaysian context, such plans had also managed to almost eradicate poverty.

“However, it is important for the government to look into the Bottom 40 per cent household income group (B40) and the middle class to ensure they are economically mobile,” he said after the launch of World Bank’s report on ‘Riding the Wave: An East Asian Miracle for the 21st Century’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here today.

Sudhir said that social insurance programmes were also vital to manage risks or cope with the consequences of economic shocks as they might hinder the group’s progress.

“Malaysia also needs to strengthen its governance and institutions in terms of raising money through taxes, which will be a challenge.

“However, the question now is how can the government ensure that the spending of tax payers’ money would benefit the people especially in education?” he said.

Meanwhile, UKM Vice Chancellor, Professor Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali, said the 1Malaysia People’s Aid should not be viewed as a solution but as an initiative to help lift some of their financial burden.

“We can’t deny that help is always needed and will not only lift their burden but also help them stand on their own in the future.

“However, such programme would someday need to have an exit,” he said

Meanwhile, Noor Azlan said, that in embracing the Industrial Revolution 4.0, the government needed to step up to improve Internet connectivity to ensure they (B40) could explore bigger opportunities.

“With the industrial revolution 4.0 where everything is digitalised, having such a platform will improve their livelihood as well as increase their income,” he said. – Bernama