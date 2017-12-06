Digital economy to increase competitiveness – Awg Tengah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Digital economy will increase the competitiveness of entrepreneurs, widen distribution network and create more jobs for youths, whether they are urban or rural-based.

In this new world, digital entrepreneurs will challenge the traditional business model.

“If we don’t embrace it, we will be left behind. It is no longer an option,” said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is Urban Development and Natural Resources Second Minister and Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Minister, was speaking at the official launch dinner of the Borneo Zone Level Cooperative Distribution Centre (DC) Management and Operations Refresher Course on Monday night.

Organised by the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), the course aims to hone the skills and knowledge of cooperative operators.

“Cooperatives have to get out of their comfort zone and be prepared to use new management and operations system that is more relevant and customer friendly,” he said, pointing out that they need to stand out from big multinational brands like Tesco and Giant to get an edge.

He said Malaysia stood at third place in the Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) in 2016, behind China and India.

“This index was based on the top 30 countries in global retail investment. This means that Malaysia has the potential for growth either through traditional or digital methods.”

Also present were Entrepreneur and SME Development Assistant Minister and E-Commerce Assistant Minister Datuk Naroden Majais and SKM executive chairman Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat.

In his speech, Noor Zari said SKM targeted a contribution of RM12.6 billion from cooperatives to the wholesale and retail sector by 2020.