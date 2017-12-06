DPM’s warning to ‘instigators’ shows federal government insincere about MA63 – See

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s warning of stern action to be taken against those trying to instigate the people using the slogan “Sabah for Sabahans” and “Sarawak for Sarawakians” is an indication that the federal government is not sincere in wanting to talk to the state about Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), devolution of power and autonomy, said state PKR vice chairman See Chee How.

“Just two week ago, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), assured Sabahans and Sarawakians that they don’t have to worry if they want to talk about MA63 and that he will not put anyone who talks about MA63 under ISA (Internal Security Act).

“This was the assurance given by the prime minister in Nov 19 at Parti Bersatu Sabah convention. So that was his (prime minister) promise,” See, who is Batu Lintang assemblyman, told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on Ahmad Zahid’s statement yesterday that the federal government is prepared to take stern action based on the law against those “playing with fire” by attempting to instigate the people using the slogan “Sabah for the Sabahans” and “Sarawak for the Sarawakians”.

In response, See said based on his understanding on the campaign of Sabah for Sabahans and Sarawak for Sarawakians movements, they were mostly focused on Sarawak’s entitlement under Malaysia, MA63 and other relevant documents.

“The other thing is to have a referendum in Sarawak; to have a law in the state or federal to allow holding of referendum. All these are talking about the rightful claims of Sarawak and Sabah in Malaysia.

“Therefore, I don’t see anything wrong or as what Ahmad Zahid was saying that they are advocating secession, which I don’t think the Sarawak for Sarawakians has mentioned anything about that.”

See said being a deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid must be able to ‘stomach’ the voices of Sarawakians and Sabahans and not suppressing them by issuing a warning like he did.

He noted that it is understandable for Ahmad Zahid to make such comment at the Umno general assembly, as “it only shows that the party is fascist, confirming what many people had commented”.

“They want to be in control of everything in Malaysia. This is not right. Malaysia is supposedly to be shared by all Malaysians, not dictated by those in Umno,” he said.