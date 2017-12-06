Fuel prices to go down a little this week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Fuel prices will go down a little this coming week, starting December 7.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.57 per litre, while RON95 will be RM2.29 per litre. Both down by one sen from last week.

Diesel will down by four sen to RM2.21 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on December 7 and will last until December 13.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.