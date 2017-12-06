Granting recognition to UEC will stop brain drain – senator

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Granting recognition to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) will help to overcome the issue of brain drain in the country, said Senator Datuk Yong Wui Chung.

Yong, who is also the secretary general of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said close to 100 higher learning institutions in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, Australia, Canada, Taiwan and Singapore accepted the UEC qualification.

He said it was high time for Malaysia to emulate other countries in accepting UEC.

“Since UEC is recognized by many foreign and local private universities, I do not see the reason for public universities in Malaysia not to accept UEC as entrance qualification,” he said when debating Budget 2018 at the Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Yong hoped that the issue of UEC would not be politicized as it was a very important academic matter that could determine the survival of the country in the future.

He also wished to know the latest status on the study carried out by the Ministry of Education on UEC as promised by the Deputy Prime Minister in March.

On another note, Yong said the Euromonitor International Research had placed Kuala Lumpur at the 10th spot in the Top 100 Tourist Destinations 2017, defeating big cities such as Tokyo and Rome.

“This is a proud achievement not only for the people living in Kuala Lumpur, but also all Malaysians in general.”

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had announced 2020 as Visit Malaysia Year.

In the Budget 2018, he said an allocation of RM1 billion had been provided for Tourism Infrastructure Development Fund and another RM500 million to promote tourism.

“This allocation is important to ensure the preservation of culture and celebration of the racial diversity in Malaysia.”

Nonetheless, Yong wanted to know how much of the allocation would be channelled to Sabah for tourism programmes and activities, as well as the plans drawn up for tourism in the State next year.

On another matter, Yong said the RM27 billion or 9.5 per cent allocated under Budget 2018 for the Health Ministry next year showed that healthcare for the people was high on the government’s priorities.

However, Yong expressed disappointment as there was no mention of upgrades for any hospitals or health clinics in Sabah.

For instance, he pointed out that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was extremely crowded and lacked parking spaces.

Similarly, he said many of the facilities at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan were not properly maintained, such as malfunctioned lifts that were a great inconvenience to patients, members of the public and hospital staff.

Hence, Yong wished to know the amount of allocation provided to upgrade the facilities of hospitals and health clinics at the respective districts in Sabah next year.

“I urge the government to do its best to disprove the opposition’s claims that Sabah has been neglected all this while.”