Handal collaborates with China’s Harbin Jingwei for O&G solutions, research

KUCHING: Integrated offshore crane services provider and fabricator Handal Resources Berhad (Handal) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Harbin Jingwei Advanced Composite Material and Engineering Corporation (HJACME), a subsidiary of Shanghai EB Pipeline Engineering Ltd (SHEB).

The collaboration will see Handal and SHEB jointly undertake research, development, and deployment of innovative game-changing solutions for the oil and gas as well as other industries in Malaysia and regionally, with a focus on utilising advanced composite materials.

Handal will be responsible to develop and promote the solutions and manage the projects, whereas SHEB will provide their technical expertise in advanced material engineering.

HJACME is a leading integrated service provider of deep-sea oil storage system and has vast expertise in the research and development, as well as production and installation of high performance composite materials. Its parent, SHEB, is primarily involved in flexible pipeline engineering and offshore installation.

The collaboration is in line with China’s “One Belt, One Road” policy and involves independent research and development of hi-tech composite materials, which is an advanced technology of strategic importance in the oil and gas as well as other industries.

The agreement commenced on November 28, 2017 and shall remain valid unless mutually terminated.

“We are proud that we are able to contribute in bringing in leading technology into Malaysian waters.

“We believe that the application of advanced composite materials would greatly benefit the development of oil and gas as well as other industries, both locally and abroad,” Handal chief operating officer and executive director Zahari Hamzah said.

“This agreement also showcases the flexibility of our business model, enabling us to move deeper into the value chain and sharpen our expertise beyond our core activity of providing offshore crane services.

“We aim to use this opportunity as a stepping stone in achieving greater heights, and through advanced and cost-efficient technologies, become a total solutions provider to our clients.”