Hotel owner charged under Immigration Act

KOTA KINABALU: A hotel owner claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to allowing 19 illegal immigrants to remain in his premises.

Tay Leong Hee, 53, who appeared before judge Azreena Aziz was charged under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The indictment carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM30,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, for each illegal immigrant found at the premises, upon conviction.

Tay was alleged to have allowed the illegal immigrants to stay in the hotel here at 8.44pm on November 23.

The illegal immigrants were 18 women and a man, aged between 21 and 55 from the Philippines.

The court fixed April 5-6 next year for trial and released the accused on RM50,000 bail with RM30,000 to be deposited in two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting officer from the Immigration Department, Hamisah Puteh, prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Datuk Chau Chin Tang.

Meanwhile, five men were jailed by the Magistrate’s Court here for separate charges of consuming and possessing syabu.

Musdimin Bakar was jailed for 20 months while Mohd Rizuan Mohd Daud received 10 months after they pleaded guilty before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie yesterday to possessing syabu.

Musdimin was arrested for having 0.25 gram of syabu in Penampang and Mohd Rizuan was caught possessing the same drug weighing 0.04 gram in Tanjung Aru here.

Both of them were convicted under Section 12 (3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable by a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum jail of five years, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Samsuraji Manuel, Faizal Wira and Saripuddin Md Rapid were sent to jail for 12 months by the same court after they admitted to consuming syabu.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie Kupit told the court that the three accused were apprehended in the Kota Kinabalu City and Penampang areas.

Their offences were framed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years, upon conviction.

The court also ordered Samsuraji to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his jail term as he had no valid travel document.

Musdimin, Mohd Rizuan, Samsuraji and Saripuddin were unrepresented while Faizal was defended by counsel Shahlan Jufri.