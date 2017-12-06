I would be very rich if claim true – Zulkarnain

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Gerakan Akar Umbi Umno (GAUM) president Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar wants the relevant authorities to take action against Parti Warisan Youth chief Datuk Azis Jamman for the latter’s slanderous remarks claiming that he had received projects from the state government for every police report he had lodged against the opposition party.

“Azis’ claim is totally outrageous and clearly shows how desperate he is in trying to win the people’s heart and to put me into shame.

“What basis or proof does he have for saying that I have received projects from the state government for every police report I had lodged against the opposition party.

“If that is the case, then I would have been a very rich man by now but unfortunately, I’m just a normal businessman who is still working hard just to get by and to feed my family,” he said when met at the Karamunsing police headquarters here yesterday.

Zulkarnain, who is also the president for Pro-BN Sabah, believed that Azis and Warisan were fearful of Umno and Barisan Nasional as the 14th General Election would be held soon.

Zulkarnain said that every police report he had lodged was because the opposition party had made many slanderous remarks towards the state government.

“If they (opposition) want me to stop lodging police report against them, then they should stop slandering the government,” he said.