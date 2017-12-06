Jeffrey to defend Bingkor and contest Keningau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Dr Jeffery Kitingan has confirmed he will be defending his Bingkor state seat in the forthcoming 14th general election (GE14).

The veteran politician hinted that he is also seriously considering to contest the Keningau parliamentary seat which is held by his elder brother Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

“Majority of the constituents of Bingkor, especially the qualified voters strongly believe on my leadership style in protecting their interest, welfare and rights based on my performance while Tambunan folks and others share similar views,” Jeffrey, who is Sabah Star president, confidently revealed.

As the supreme leader of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) here, he said the party is eyeing to field more than a dozen candidates to contest for the state seats and another handful of candidates to challenge BN candidates in the parliamentary seats.

However, he said the final list of candidates will be decided by the opposition coalition leaders in Sabah.

Jeffrey assured that Star will only be fielding qualified candidates with reputable reputations, loyal to the rakyat, possess long-term vision for Sabah and willing to sacrifice for the people among others.

“G14 is completely different from other elections we experienced and it is now obviously a neck-to-neck political bottle between the ruling BN administration and the opposition parties,” he admitted.

Jeffrey said that candidates should refrain from using dirty campaign strategies like ‘hitting below the belt’ during the campaign period, instead focus on realistic issues and avoid giving empty political campaign promises in order not to confuse the people.

He said Sabah people are matured voters and would not succumb to any politician using dirty politics.

“After the election, all candidates should forget whatever negative issues raised during the campaign period. Winning candidates should be united and focus in bringing developments to Sabah and improve the living stardard of all Malaysians, particularly Sabahans,” he stressed.

Jeffrey also said voters should cast their votes according to their conscience.

“The coming G14 is something like a referendum for Sabahans to decide whether we still want the present administration to continue with all the problems Sabah is now facing or otherwise. Malaysians, particularly Sabahans should be watchful during the election to ensure it will be clean,” he stressed.

On the strength of BN and opposition parties he said: “It’s a 50-50 chances for all”.