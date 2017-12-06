‘Lack of political will’ to implement flood mitigation projects – See

KUCHING: The lack of political will by the federal and state governments to implement flood mitigation projects and measures will cause Sarawakians to continue to suffer anxiety and possible damages in this coming raining season.

In stating this, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said not only the individuals and families will suffer losses, the state will also have to expend substantial funds for flood relief efforts and to repair and restore infrastructural amenities damaged by floods.

“There are always promises to give high hope to Sarawakians especially those residing and working in the cities and towns that flash flood mitigation measures are taken seriously, that it is a ‘key result area under the Rural Transformation Cabinet Committee’,” he said in a press conference here today.

See, who is state PKR vice chairman, said the flooding in Kuching over the last two days have showcased another year of lacklustre performance in implementation of flood mitigation projects and measures by the federal and state governments.

To substantiate his criticism on the poor performance, See referred to the Hansard and shared with reporters the answer given by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to his question in the just concluded State Assembly sitting last month.

“In the ministerial winding-up speech in November 2017, it was revealed by the Minister that there will be a RM100 million allocation from the state in 2017 to implement critical drains improvement works, as flood mitigation efforts to be implemented by the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) and the Local Authorities.

“This RM100 million is purportedly besides the RM3.5 million and RM6.9 million approved by the state government to carry out the drainage outlet improvement works at the Sarawak General Hospital and Padang Merdeka respectively.

“Besides, there was a promise by the federal government for allocations of RM23.48 million in 2016 and RM27.55 million this year for flood mitigation. For river projects, we were promised (by the federal government) RM28.65 million in 2016 and RM10.66 million this year.

“And there is allocation of RM11 million under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) for the implementation of Stormwater Management Drainage Master Plan study for major towns in Sarawak, and RM150 million for flash flood mitigation projects in a few areas including the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Batu Lintang area, Sg Tabuan, Taman Uni Garden and SK Muara Tuang.

“Other specific areas included in the list are Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, former Federal Quarters at Batu Lintang and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, dredging of Sg Tabuan and Taman Malihah.”

However, these promises were not delivered, said See.

“From the answer given by the Ministry in the sitting last month, the Cabinet Committee for Rural Transformation Initiative has allocated RM43.3 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to implement 97 ‘flash flood mitigation projects’ in Sarawak in 2017.

“Until November 2017, only nine projects were completed, 49 projects were in various stages of physical works, and 39 projects were still in their tendering stage. Only 63 projects were expected to be completed this year, while 34 projects are expected to be completed next year. Only RM3.15 million or 7.3 per cent of the allocated funds were expended by November 2017.”

The actual allocation by the federal government to Sarawak was equally unsatisfactory and disappointing, See pointed out.

“For the three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the actual allocation and expenditure by the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, to DID Sarawak, were RM9.86 million, RM5.96 million and RM13.60 million respectively.

“For 2016 and 2017, the actual expenditures were only 11.4 per cent and 34.7 per cent of the promised allocation. And those sums actually given to Sarawak did not include the approved allocation under the 11MP (RM11 million) and RM150 million specific flash flood mitigation projects (the SGH, Batu Lintang area, Sg Tabuan, Taman Uni Garden, SK Muara Tuang, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, former Federal Quarters at Batu Lintang and Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, dredging of Sg Tabuan and Taman Malihah).”

See said despite having a Sarawakian appointed as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, he could not ensure that the federal government fully deliver the approved allocation for Sarawak.

“I call upon the Minister, Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, to explain on the approved allocations which were not disbursed to Sarawak for the flash flood mitigation projects and measures. This is making the budgetary promises by the federal government empty and unreliable.

“I also call upon the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to ensure that there will be better supervision and monitoring by the State Rural Transformation Cabinet Committee to ensure completion and delivery of the planned flash flood mitigation projects.”