Lina accused of wanting to embarrass Pandikar

KOTA KINABALU: State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) president Lina Soo is accused of wanting to embarrass Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Pandikar Amin by fixing a date for a debate with the latter on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Secretary of Umno Sabah Zone 6, Datuk Ainah Fattah, claimed that Lina had ill intention of humiliating, ridiculing and having mala fides of embarassing the Speaker.

“It is in a sense an attempt to commit criminal defamation which may fall within the ambit of Defamation Act of the Penal Code. I call on the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lina has set December 23 at 2pm for the debate with Pandikar at Grand Continental Hotel Kuching.

Ainah, who is also a lawyer, said the office of the Speaker of the House of Parliament must be accorded the dignity of office it entails.

According to him, prior to 1964, the Speaker, like the Deputy Speaker, had to be an elected member of the House of Representatives. Article 57 of the Federal Constitution as it now stands, allows the House to elect as Speaker a person qualified to be a member of the House, whether he is a member or not. No such concession is made in respect of the Deputy Speaker. If a non-member is elected as speaker, be becomes a member for limited purposes. He may be paid as a member, for example, and may not be sued or prosecuted anything he says while taking part in the proceedings of the House; but he may not be appointed a cabinet minister, for example, though in any case it is difficult to imagine a person being a minister and speaker simultaneously.

In other words, a non-member elected speaker becomes a member primarily for the purpose of presiding effectively.

In parliamentary assemblies in the Westminster tradition, a central principle underlying the system is the impartiality of the Speaker. Both renowned writers of the Constitution Erskine May and Beauchesne state the following:

Confidence in the impartiality of the Speaker is an indispensable condition of the successful working of procedure, and many conventions exist which have as their object, not only to ensure the impartiality of the Speaker but also to ensure that his impartiality is generally recognized. He takes no part in debate in the House. He votes only when the voices are equal, and then only in accordance with rules which preclude an expression of opinion upon the merits of a question.

“If our Speaker in Parliament is not even allowed to engage in debate in the august house of the Federal Parliament which is the highest law making body in the country, then how can he engage in frivolous debate with one who is not even an elected representative of her people: We all know the hallmark of the Speaker’s role is neutrality and impartiality. It is critical to the democratic functioning of our parliamentary institutions that debate and law-making be presided over by an impartial Speaker,” said Ainah.

As a matter of protocol, dignity and respect, Aniah said Pandikar used to preside over 222 members of parliament who are from the Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition and as a matter of respect they all bowed to the Chair of the Speaker in line with the Standing Order.

“So how would it look to right thinking and reasonable minded Malaysians as a whole for Pandikar to accept an offer from an unelected individual to engage in a frivolous debate over something as important as the foundations of our nation, i.e the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“She (Lina) should help Abang Jo (Sarawak Chief Minister) to gain more BN seats in the coming 14th general election. Being a small party (STAR) people assume that this is the only space to try to gain cheap publicity in the media,” he said.

Ainah added based on the earlier precedence, the police would never issue permit to allow open political debate as this would threaten the public order to maintain peace and harmony.