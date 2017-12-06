Man denies cheating woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to cheating a woman.

Idris Hj Ahmad, 47, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine upon conviction.

Idris was alleged to have deceived the victim by saying that he could offer food supply at Petronas Kimanis near a school here at 9.24am on May 16 and induced the victim to give him RM1,500.

The court fixed January 10 next year for case management and the unrepresented accused was denied bail.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie Kupit told the court that the prosecution objected to bail as the accused is currently serving a jail term in Malacca.