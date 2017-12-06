NRD unable to review IC applications of two stateless children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The National Registration Department (NRD) is unable to further review the identification card (IC) applications of two stateless children as the information submitted by the two was incomplete.

NRD public relations officer Fara Maya Ahmad Jelani said this in a statement in response to DAP Sabah advisor Jimmy Wong Sze Phin’s recent call for the NRD to look into the cases of Venysa Chin Yee Vun, 17, and Coralie Ann Rubianah Vitalis, 17.

“We (NRD) wish to explain that the department is unable to proceed with further review in regard to the application or the real problem faced by the complainants as complete information was not obtained.

“As such, we would like to ask for serious cooperation from the complainants to come to the nearest NRD office or to contact NRD Sabah’s Customer Service Office at 088-488300/301,” she said.

Venysa and Coralie are currently facing numerous difficulties, such as the inability to further their studies or even to open a bank account, among others, due to their IC problem.

During a press conference on December 1, Jimmy had brought Venysa and Coralie to share their stories to the press.

Jimmy had urged the relevant bodies to give Venysa and Coralie, either Red IC or a Green IC.