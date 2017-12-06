Pandikar’s offer for MA63 debate is contradicting – Awg Tengah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, in offering to have a public debate on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, contradicted the people of Sabah and also the prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Deputy Chief Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was astonished by the words of the Sabahan leader, as Sabahans themselves are also demanding for their rights as enshrined under MA63.

“I cannot believe what I read in the newspapers when a leader from Sabah asked our chief minister to debate on a matter where both states have interest in and where the people there (Sabah) also wanted what is rightfully theirs under MA63.

“The truth is that he (Pandikar) is contradicting himself,” he noted in his speech at the annual general meeting for the representative of Parti Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Gedong Branch and PBB Simunjan branches held at Penview Hotel on Tuesday night.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources II and

Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, reiterated that the prime minister had openly said many times during public rallies in Sarawak and Sabah that even though the rights had been slowly eroded away, the people of Sarawak and Sabah had every right to claim what is rightfully theirs.

Awang Tengah called for all PBB members of the two branches to give strong support to the chief minister in his fight to reclaim the state’s rights under MA63.

He added that the chief minister is also in a very good position to fight for Sarawak’s rights as there is enough evidence to claim what is rightfully Sarawak’s.