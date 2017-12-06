Police believe murder case solved following arrest of suspect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police here believed they have solved the murder case of a woman whose body was found floating in a river last Saturday, following the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect.

State CID head Datuk Dev Kumar told a press conference today that the arrest of the suspect was made two days after the victim’s decomposed body was found floating in a river in Kampung Pulau Melayu.

The suspect was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at Pelita Commercial Centre on Monday.

The body was identified on Sunday after police traced a report lodged in Mukah police station about a woman who was reported missing after she went out on November 27.

“The family members were called to identify the body and they were positive (of her identity) based on the clothes the victim wore,” Dev said.

Following the lead, the CID team arrested the suspect, who was also the victim’s boyfriend, and seized his car.

The victim was identified as a 52-year-old Melanau woman and a divorcee with four children.

The suspect had been remanded for seven days until Dec 11.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Also present at the press conference was district deputy police chief, Supt. Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.