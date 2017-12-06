SIA denies plane approached wrong airport for landing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NEW DELHI: A Singapore Airlines flight averted landing at the wrong airport in Mumbai on Monday, according to Indian media reports.

However, the airline denied that its pilots mistook the assigned runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for the nearby small Juhu airport, which has a shorter runway and is used for general aviation.

The airline said its flight SQ422 operating from Singapore to Mumbai and scheduled to land at 10.35am discontinued the approach to landing due to poor visibility.

“Due to poor visibility conditions, the crew discontinued the approach to runway 09 at approximately 1,000 feet, in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the airline said.

“The ATC Mumbai then vectored the flight for a subsequent approach onto runway 09 and the flight landed uneventfully at 1044 hours. At no time did the pilots of SQ 422 mistake Juhu airport as Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport,” it said.

The Airbus A350 plane had 245 passengers and 14 crew members onboard. — Bernama