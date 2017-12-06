State disaster relief committee on high alert for floods – Uggah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management and Relief Committee chairman, assured that the committee is now on high alert for floods.

“In every district, a committee chaired by the district officer had been set up. They are all in standby position to act when floods occur.

“Our State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat had alerted all district operation rooms on the impact of King Tide these few days,” he said, when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Uggah was on his way to Rumah Dau Temedak Spak in Betong to deliver food aid to flood and landslide victims, which totaled to 112 victims from 56 families.

Rumah Dau Temedak Spak was cut off by a landslide after a heavy downpour on Monday.

During a briefing prior to going to the longhouse, Uggah approved RM40,000 to repair the road damaged by flood and landslide in Mupoh Baruh, Betong and RM30,000 to repair the road damaged and cut off by landslide near Lempaong, Betong.

He also instructed Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to check and clear all blocked drains in the flood-prone areas, as well as instructed them to improvise on the culvert system that contribute to flooding.