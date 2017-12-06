TH Properties wins London award for TH Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: It was a proud moments for Malaysia when TH Properties Sdn Bhd (THP), Tabung Haji’s property arm, was bestowed the Best New Hotel Construction & Design Asia Pacific award for its TH Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching (THHCC Kuching) at the International Property Awards 2017.

The award recognised THP’s exceptional architectural masterpiece which will offer upon its completion 237 hotel rooms and a 1090-seat convention hall, besides nine spacious meeting rooms.

Draped in a distinctive Pua Kumbu (indigenous fabric) roof design, the hotel and convention centre will set a new landmark, welcoming arrivals at the Kuching International Airport, in Sarawak, East Malaysia.

This recognition as a regional champion follows THP’s recent triple wins in May 2017 at the Asia Pacific Property Awards in Bangkok, for THHCC Kuching (Best New Hotel Construction and Design, Malaysia), the Bay Pavilions in Sydney, Australia (Best Apartment, Australia) and the Islamic Complex Putrajaya (Best Office Development, Malaysia).

The International Property Awards 2017 focused on quality of design, construction and presentation of individual properties and property developments, interiors, architecture and marketing. Held at The Savoy Hotel, London, the event placed the spotlight on organisations which excelled, and showcased examples of the finest properties around the world.

As an avid believer in change and growth, THP group managing director Datuk Roszali Othman was elated with the award.

“THP’s achievement at the International Property Awards night underscores the group’s commitment to innovation, high quality and the ability to execute projects with attention to detail.

“The award is dedicated to the board of directors, management and staff of TH Properties as they attest to what the brand is all about; our passion and commitment to serving and delivering excellence in our products and services.

“The award represents a validation of their hard work and serves as an important yardstick of the progress that we have made over the years,” Roszali said.

As many as 1000 entries from over 300 companies across 27 countries were submitted and judged by a panel of highly respected professionals covering the whole range of property disciplines.

Led by the Earl of Liverpool, the chairman of the International Property Awards, and Lord Caithness, the chairman of the judging for the various development categories, the award winners were announced during the glittering festive night.

The prestigious event brought together corporate and property leaders from the regions of Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, UK and US, setting a grand stage for these exceptional organisations to share their know-how and success.