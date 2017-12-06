Tour guide award winners’ success secrets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: From learning English through children’s cartoons and dropping out of school at an early age, life has certainly changed for the better for aspiring tour guide Mohd Shirou R. Lerado.

The 21-year-old took home the Most Promising Tour Guide award at the Sabah Tourism Awards 2017, a feat that not many tour guides can achieve.

“I did not finish high school. I started my career from the ground level. I started as house cleaner/lodge boy. From there, the passion slowly started (to ignite).

“Actually, I skipped school when I was 15 years old. From there my father introduced me to this line of work. Then slowly, everyone pushed me to do it and I just ended up doing it,” he said.

Since he did not get to learn much in school, he utilized the opportunities that he has as a tour guide, to explore and learn about Sabah and Malaysia as much as possible.

“When I was younger, I was actually exposed to English cartoons like Sesame Street … it was a good show,” he quipped.

Since then, his interest in English grew and he started to learn more.

When asked whether English is actually an important criteria in his line of work, Shirou contended that all a tour guide needs to do is to convey whatever he wants to say to the tourists well enough just to get his point across.

He admitted that the language is important in the context of trust in communication and that social media had also helped him to improve his English.

“I feel happy and nervous at the same time. It was also one of the proudest moments of my life. I am thankful for all the support given by my friends and family,” he said in expressing his joy.

Shirou, who is the eldest among six siblings, is currently based in Sandakan.

Despite only being 21, Shirou already has six years of experience in the field.

When asked why he wanted to be a tour guide at such a young age, Shirou said that it had always been his passion and he wanted to follow the footsteps of his father.

“He (Shirou’s father) introduced me to a lot of things. He made me interested in nature. He taught me how to appreciate what we actually have. That is why I chose this line of work,” he said.

The qualities of a good guide are knowledge, passion, commitment and the willingness to sacrifice, Shirou asserted.

What Shirou finds most challenging is the fact that he has to live far away from his loved ones as the job requires him to work long hours. Sometimes, he has to work during public holidays.

“The thing is, I have a family who is always supportive. They know what I do and they are okay with it. They let me do my job,” he said.

Meanwhile, Napoleon Dimus, 35, from Lahad Datu took home the Best Tour Guide Award.

He has been in the tourism industry for 15 years.

Napoleon, or better known as Paul among his peers, said that the secret of being a good tour guide is humility and responsibility, and ultimately the ability to lead.

“Leadership is not only about handling guests. As a tour guide, you need to know how to handle (all sorts) of situations.

“You need to be humble with the people around you and your colleagues. This is what is important,” he said.

To Napoleon, one of the hardest things that a tour guide would often face are language barriers, especially when they have to deal with international tourists who do not speak English.

“To be a tour guide, you need to be fun. You need to like this job in order to entertain your guests,” he said in advising all the young tour guides out there.