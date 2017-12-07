10 traders in Lahad Datu reprimanded for not displaying price tags

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Affairs (KPDNKK) has warned 10 business operators at Pasar Rakyat Lahad Datu for not displaying price tags.

District KPDNKK chief enforcement officer Rino Hisham Abu Bakar said the traders were found to have failed to display their price tags during the integrated operation launched by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) involving KPDNKK and other agencies on Tuesday.

Rino said during the operation, KPDNKK inspected 70 premises and paid attention to the sales of pirated VCDs, price tags and weighing tools.

“During the operation, we also ensured that no traders would be selling the controlled items such as cooking oil, sugar and others above the allowed price.

“We have issued a warning against ten premises for not displaying price tag and hope that all traders will comply with the rules,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rino reminded the traders in the district to always comply with rules including using a proper weighing scale, displaying price tag and not selling controlled items at unreasonable prices.

He said traders should be ethical in their business and should not take advantage of the consumers.

Rino added that KPDNKK would monitor continuously to ensure that traders comply with the rules.

The operation involved 65 personnel from KPDNKK, Lahad Datu District Council, Immigration Department, ESSCom, Lahad Datu Police and General Operation Force as well as Malaysian Armed Forces.