B744 envisioned to be a ‘hipster’ township for youths

More exciting facilities in the pipeline for B744

KUCHING: MaGIC Sarawak @ Borneo 744 (B744) has been envisioned by Treasury Secretary General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah to be a ‘hipster’ township for youths and he hopes that it will be equipped with more facilities that could entice the younger generation of Kuching.

In a dialogue session themed ‘Only One With :Ask Me Anything’, held yesterday, Irwan, who is also MaGIC’s chairman, revealed that he had a meeting with the owners of B744 regarding what he hopes would materialise at this entrepreneur and arts district in the next three months.

“By another three months, I hope we have a sports centre, gymnasium, badminton court, mountain climbing adventure sections and so on,” he said.

Irwan, who believe in the ‘work, play and eat’ philosophy, also hoped that there would be more eateries at B744 and positioned to be more inviting, with trees around, places for young entrepeneurs to sit.

“I see this place as a hidden diamond which has not been properly polished yet,” he said. “We need to come together and work for it.”

With such enhancements, he believed that this place would be so vibrant that people from Kuching would love to be at B744 all day.

“That’s what I want, a youngster’s place, a hipster small kind of township where you have everything. Even if you want to buy books, there would be a small book kiosk, where you can search for whatever you want.”

“I’m replicating this even in Cyberjaya, and Terengganu also requested a similar set up. We are trying to do the same thing (over there).”

Irwan firmly believed that tackling the youth (market) is of the utmost importance as they are going to lead this nation.

He also touched on the latest Futurise Centre, a joint-venture project between Cyberview Sdn Bhd and MaGIC, which is positioned as a hub for corporations, universities and entrepeneurs to converge and develop future innovations.

B744 first started its operations in May, earlier this year. It is the first MaGIC centre outside of Klang Valley. B744 is also made possible by Malaysia’s Blue Ocean Entrepreneurs Township (BOET) initiative which aims to create an ecosystem where start-ups and entrepreneurs would have access to a workspace, network, and guidance – regardless of whether they are at an ideation or growth stage.

Also present during the programme yesterday were MaGIC chief executive officer, Ashran Dato’ Ghazi, and MaGIC Sarawak Community coordinator Amirin Arsyan.