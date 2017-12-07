DBKU has verbal approval to clamp illegally parked vehicles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) said it has been given verbal approval by the Ministry of Transport to use its 10 sets of wheel clamps on vehicles parked indiscriminately.

Datuk Bandar of DBKU Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai told this to reporters at the DBKU monthly gathering here yesterday.

He said they would start enforcing the law next year once a written approval is obtained from the ministry.

With the law in place, illegal parking offenders may soon find the wheels of their cars clamped and the new system would be one of the measures taken by the commission to reduce traffic jams particularly in the city centre.

Illegal parking has been a long overdue issue because there are many people who often park illegally by the roadside.

Earlier on July 5, he told The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo that there was no law to effect enforcement as only the ministry could issue an order to the local council to enforce the law.

“We are not emphasising fines but more on educating people (not to park their cars indiscriminately),” he said, adding the 10 sets of clamps were bought last year.

Abang Abdul Wahap revealed that Petaling Jaya Municipal Council in Selangor collects more than RM40,000 in fines per month by enforcing wheel-clamping.

The Datuk Bandar also disclosed that DBKU cannot issue summonses to errant motorists as this comes under police jurisdiction.

“We are asking motorists to park their vehicles properly,” he said.