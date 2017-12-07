Eight China women detained in vice raid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained nine people, including eight women from China, for offering sexual service at a massage outlet at KK Taipan Commercial in Inanam here on Tuesday.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the arrests were made following a tip-off of an illicit activity taking place in the premises.

He said the nine people aged 27 to 37, and a 45-year-old local man, believed to be the caretaker of the premises, were detained following the 11pm raid on Dec 5.

Chandra added that during the raid, police seized numerous items such as massage oil and RM2,950 in cash believed profit from the activity.

All those held were taken to the Karamunsing police station to be remanded for further investigation.

Chandra said the case would be investigated under Section 372B and Section 373 of the Penal Code.

Police also detained seven locals, including five women, for alleged involvement in online gambling at a house in Luyang here on Sunday.

Chandra said the suspects, comprising five women and two men, aged 31 and 63, were detained when police raided a house in Luyang around noon on December 3.

Police also seized seven computers, 12 online gambling items, five handphones and RM705 in cash.

They will be investigated under Section 4B of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Chandra thanked the public for their cooperation in helping the police in combating illegal gambling in the state capital.