Filipino gets 20 years for causing death of Filipina

KOTA KINABALU: A Filipino was sentenced to 20 years jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for causing the death of a woman over money.

Judge Azreena Aziz passed the sentence on Nesal Ayun, 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence, framed under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and also liable to a fine upon conviction.

Nesal had committed culpable homicide not amounting to murder Jumdinah Dala, a 43-year-old Filipina, by a roadside at Taman Muhibbah in Beaufort between 12.17pm and 2.38pm on January 12, 2016.

In mitigation, the accused who was not represented, prayed for a lenient sentence.

He also said that he is the sole breadwinner and requested for his wife and children to be sent back to the Philippines to stay with his father.

Deputy public prosecutor Husna Abdul Halim replied that the accused had committed a serious offence which resulted in the death of an innocent person.

She said that the accused had used a metal pipe rod against a defenseless housewife who was on her way back from the grocery store.

The accused’s action of hitting the victim at the back of her neck and leaving her at the bush is very inhuman, she said.

“Not only that, the accused had stolen the groceries bought by the victim and used them for his own purpose.

“The accused is also a non-Malaysian and had been in this country without any valid identification document,” she added.

Therefore, she urged the court to impose a heavy deterrent sentence on the accused and to run from the day of conviction.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence starting from yesterday.

Based on the facts, a police report was lodged on January 12, 2016 by the victim’s husband when he found his dead wife and a metal pipe rod at the back of their house.

On the day of the incident, in the morning, the deceased went to a grocery store.

Her husband went out of the house around 8am and saw the accused on a bicycle lingering outside their house.

The victim who was on her way back from the grocery store, was approached by the accused and he asked her for some money.

However, the victim told him that she had none and the accused was angry and hit her using a metal pipe rod.

The deceased slumped to the ground and the accused dragged her to a bush.

He tried to get some money from the unconscious victim but could not find any and thus, he left and took the groceries with him.

The deceased was brought to a hospital here and found that the cause of death was injury at her spinal cord due to a beating by a blunt object.

The accused was arrested at his house on January 13.