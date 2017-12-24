‘All festivities meant to be shared’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The beauty of the people in Sarawak is that festive seasons are celebrated by all, regardless of race and religion.

Speaking at ‘A Very Merry Party’ yesterday, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said she was happy that corporate bodies and affluent families took it upon themselves to ensure that the needy would not be left out from enjoying the festivities.

The event, organised by PE Land Group of Companies managing director James Ling and his family, was held at the Old Courthouse Kuching.

The 116 guests from Salvation Army Boys Home, Hope Place Kuching and Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP) were treated to lunch and an afternoon of live music.

The children enjoyed a colouring session and a treasure hunt, guided by volunteers from The Spring Shopping Mall and the Old Courthouse Kuching.

Each guest, child and adult alike, was given a ‘Christmas Care Package’ to take home. Each child also received a stationery set, while the grown-ups were each given a goodie bag filled with toiletries, packet food and other essentials.

Fatimah joined the Ling family at the buffet counter in serving food to their guests.

All three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) welcome the help of those wanting to give back to the community.

To find out how you can help, contact Salvation Army Boys Home at 082-242623; Hope Place Kuching at 082-683378 (office) / 013-5672775; and SKUP at 017-8515225 (Col Fabian) / 012-8886029 (Dr Francis) / 013-8181649 (Bernadette).