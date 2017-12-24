Sarawak 

CM pays last respects to Datin Sri Vera Nichol

(From second left) Juma’ani and Abang Johari pay their last respects to Nichol. With them from front right are Nichol’s daughter Marlene Margaret Nichol, son Albert Leo Egat Nichol, and son-in-law Paul Ponar Sinjeng.

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang paid their last respects to Datin Seri Vera Nichol yesterday.

Nichol was the widow of Dato Sri John Nichol Kassim, who was former aid-de-camp (ADC) to Abang Johari’s father Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee – Sarawak’s first Head of State.

“She was like a mother to me and I can never forget what she has done for me and my family. She was also particularly close to me and my two younger sisters,” said Abang Johari.

He said Nichol was also concerned about his studies and even recommended a good teacher to help him improve vastly.

“I am sad because a family member of mine has gone. She was with my family when we were living at the Astana,” he added.

Nichol’s mother was Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) founding president Barbara Mendu Bay. Besides being an active SIDS member, Nichol was also on the Cheshire Home visitors board for 20 years.

Nichol passed away peacefully on Thursday (Dec 21). She had nine children, 22 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday (Dec 26) at St Thomas’ Cathedral, Jalan McDougall at 10am.

