DAP Sarawak slammed for undermining state’s LRT plan

KUCHING: The state Democratic Action Party (DAP) has been slammed for undermining the Light Rail Transit (LRT) plan for Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he could not comprehend why the DAP Sarawak had to reject his LRT plan when the state already had a railway track during the Brooke era.

“Itu (that) DAP – ‘alamak’ (my goodness)! I say I want to build LRT, he said cannot. We actually had a railway track back during White Rajah’s time.

“(It is) ‘paloi’ (stupid) DAP for saying no to LRT. We have a new business model to implement the plan. We have our own way to develop our state.

“More importantly, (Prime Minister) Datuk (Seri) Najib (Tun Razak) is also behind us,” he said before Najib closed the triennial delegates conference (TDC) of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here yesterday.

Abang Johari said Najib “is the leader who has the interest of Sarawak close to his heart”, adding that prime minister, who is the national Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, never comes to Sarawak empty-handed.

“He (Najib) has brought a lot of stuff to Sarawak. A former prime minister wanted to take over Sesco (Syarikat Sesco Bhd) and we said ‘settle the RM1-billion compensation first’. In the end, he could not pay and we retained Sesco.

“This prime minister (Najib) – he says you want Bakun (hydroelectricity power dam), you can take Bakun. This is the leader who has Sarawak (interest) at heart,” Abang Johari pointed out.

He said Sarawak ‘is not being greedy’ when the state government pursues to reclaim its autonomous rights, which have been eroded over the years.

“We just want what’s ours given back to us – simple as that. We are fortunate to have a prime minister who listens to us.

“If it were other people, I would be thrown into the jail already. But this prime minister (Najib) wants Malaysia to be strong and united, so he looks after the interest of all,” Abang Johari added.